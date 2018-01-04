Titans are ready after last season win at Kansas City’s stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRN) – Our very own sports director arrived to Kansas City today where the temperature was a balmy 25 degrees.

But the last time the Titans played there? It was 0 degrees. Back then, the frigid steam coming off of the field and players was almost eerie. Somehow both teams tuned it out.

The most amazing apart was watching a kid from Hawaii lead the Titans to a game-winning fourth quarter score without gloves on.

Arrowhead Stadium is a tough place to play, and the Titans come back knowing they’ve faced Kansas City and everything it has to offer—and won.

“Playing in Kansas City, obviously it’s going to be helpful for Saturday playing this same team, pretty much the scheme and what not. All of that from last season will definitely help us out,” quarterback Marcus Mariota said.

DeMarco Murray played a big part in that Titans victory last season, but head coach Mike Mularkey ruled him out on Thursday. He won’t play Saturday due to a knee injury.

The game will be aired live on News 2 starting at 3:35 p.m. after our pregame special.