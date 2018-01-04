Thousands of winning Powerball tickets sold in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three winning lottery tickets were sold in Tennessee as the jackpot soared to $550 million on Thursday.

The biggest wins were a $150,000 ticket in Memphis with two $50,000 tickets in Nashville and Covington won.

These three players matched four white ball numbers plus the Powerball in last night’s drawing, which has a base prize of $50,000. But the Memphis player won $150,000 because he or she added the Power Play multiplier option for an extra dollar. Last night’s multiplier was three.

This makes a total of 20 Tennessee players to win this prize level in less than two months. No information is available about the winners until the prizes are claimed.

In total, there were 61,741 winning tickets across the state.