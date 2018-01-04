Storage unit mystery: Remains found in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The manager of a Murfreesboro storage business is doing everything she can to find surviving family members after three urns with human remains were found in a unit that was auctioned off.

Angel Crawford was hired as manager of U.S. Storage Centers NW Broad Street location in Murfreesboro in October.

“I was cleaning out the office one day and noticed they were sitting in the corner, so I decided to open the boxes up and see exactly what they were since I had no clue,” Crawford said.

She continued, “That’s when I discovered it was three human remains that had been sitting in the office.”

Crawford said the ashes are those of a family.

“Joyce Mariam Monschein,” Crawford said reading the name on the box. “This one is Matthew Monschein, and this one is Richard Earl Monschein.”

The remains were in a storage unit, but when the person who rented it fell behind on the payments, it was sold to the highest bidder in an online auction.

The person who bought the unit turned the ashes over to the office workers and that’s where they sat there until Crawford noticed them.

News 2 found the obituaries of two of the Monscheins.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro held funeral services for Joyce Monschein in December 2012.

She was survived her son, Richard Michael, and grandson, Raven Drake Monschein.

Matthew Monschein’s services were performed by Marshall Donnelly Combs Funeral Home in Nashville in October 2003.

The 27-year old Kingston Springs man was survived by his wife Sarah Harrell Monscein and a son, Griffen Hanan.

Crawford told News 2 she is determined to find the family as she has her own tragic story.

Her 22-year old son Fredricques Carter, who wanted to be a policeman, accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun.

“That’s why it was very touching to me because I lost my own child in 2014, so I can only image how you know, the person that it belongs to how they would feel to have it again, and I didn’t

want to throw it in the trash or anything because I felt it was very sentimental,” Crawford said.

News 2 has reached out to both funeral homes in an attempt to get contact information for family members.

If you are a family member, or if you know who they are, you can reach out to reporter Larry Flowers via Facebook or Twitter. You can also email him at lflowers@wkrn.com.