Downtown roads will close Saturday for Lifeway Tower implosion

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some road closures are planned for downtown Saturday morning to make sure people are safe during the implosion of the Lifeway Tower.

The closures will last from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.. The following streets will be closed:

  • Broadway from Rosa L. Parks Blvd to 12th Avenue
  • Church Street from Rosa L. Parks Blvd to George L. Davis Blvd
  • 11th Avenue North from Grundy to McGavock Streets
  • 10th Avenue North from Broadway to Church Street
  • 9th Avenue North from Broadway to Church Street
  • Commerce Street from Rosa L. Parks Blvd to 10th Avenue North
  • Lifeway Plaza

Roads may reopen early depending on the progress of the demolition.