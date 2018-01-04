Downtown roads will close Saturday for Lifeway Tower implosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some road closures are planned for downtown Saturday morning to make sure people are safe during the implosion of the Lifeway Tower.
The closures will last from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.. The following streets will be closed:
- Broadway from Rosa L. Parks Blvd to 12th Avenue
- Church Street from Rosa L. Parks Blvd to George L. Davis Blvd
- 11th Avenue North from Grundy to McGavock Streets
- 10th Avenue North from Broadway to Church Street
- 9th Avenue North from Broadway to Church Street
- Commerce Street from Rosa L. Parks Blvd to 10th Avenue North
- Lifeway Plaza
Roads may reopen early depending on the progress of the demolition.