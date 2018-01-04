Downtown roads will close Saturday for Lifeway Tower implosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some road closures are planned for downtown Saturday morning to make sure people are safe during the implosion of the Lifeway Tower.

The closures will last from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.. The following streets will be closed:

Broadway from Rosa L. Parks Blvd to 12 th Avenue

Avenue Church Street from Rosa L. Parks Blvd to George L. Davis Blvd

11 th Avenue North from Grundy to McGavock Streets

Avenue North from Grundy to McGavock Streets 10 th Avenue North from Broadway to Church Street

Avenue North from Broadway to Church Street 9 th Avenue North from Broadway to Church Street

Avenue North from Broadway to Church Street Commerce Street from Rosa L. Parks Blvd to 10 th Avenue North

Avenue North Lifeway Plaza

Roads may reopen early depending on the progress of the demolition.