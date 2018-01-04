Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Gordon’s in Melrose scored 98.

Jalisco Restaurant on Donelson Pike scored 100.

Smiling Elephant on Eighth Avenue South scored a 55. Inspectors were at the restaurant four days before Christmas and noted rice being stored 20 degrees below the acceptable temperature and raw beef stored over “ready-to-eat” vegetables.

Marco Polo’s Pizza and Burgers on Charlotte Pike scored a 58. Inspectors found no soap at the hand sink in the cook line and food in the prep cooler stored at 50 to 55 degrees.

Tune in every Thursday to Good Morning Nashville for the latest edition of Neil’s Dining Dash.