Nashville woman accused of shooting girlfriend during argument

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is charged with attempted criminal homicide after police say she shot her girlfriend Thursday morning during an argument.

According to a press release, Cealie James, 23, was arrested after she initially fled the Haynes Garden Apartment complex but later returned.

Police say her 21-year-old girlfriend was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she is in stable condition.

At the time of her arrest, James was free on $20,000 bond for allegedly shooting another woman in the shoulder outside a Spence Lane motel. She was arrested in this case last November.