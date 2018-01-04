Nashville car thefts reach 10-year high

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While the number of murders hit a 20-year-high in Nashville, car thefts also saw a steep increase in 2017.

According to Metro police’s publicly available data through Dec. 30, 2,601 vehicles had been stolen 2017. This is compared with 1,737 vehicles stolen during the same time period in 2016 marking a 50 percent increase.

The number of vehicles stolen in 2017 is a 10-year high. However, in weekly press releases, Metro police regularly notes that most stolen vehicles “were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves.”

Commercial burglaries were up 36 percent in 2017 compared to 2016. However, burglaries of homes were down by 20 percent. The total number of burglaries was down 8 percent, marking a 15-year-low for burglaries in Nashville.

Forcible rape, robberies, and aggravated assaults saw similar numbers in 2017 compared to 2016.

