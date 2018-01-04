Most Wanted: Robert Houston Sanders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Robert Houston Sanders, 53, is wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation following an escape from the Tennessee State Prison in 1990.

At the time, he was serving a sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery.

He is considered armed and dangerous and a $5,000 reward is being offered for information.

Sanders is on the TBI’s 10 Most Wanted list. Anyone with information should call the 1-800-TBI-FIND.

