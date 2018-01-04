Most Wanted: Ricky Williamson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ricky Williamson is wanted by Metro police for the Aug. 11, 2017 carjacking of a woman.

It happened in the parking lot of the Kroger on Charlotte Pike.

Detectives said Williamson asked a woman for money, and when she opened her wallet, he took out a gun and carjacked her.

If you have any information on Williamson, or any of the other wanted suspects in our “Most Wanted” marathon, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or local authorities.

Click here to view all of the suspects featured in the “Most Wanted” marathon.