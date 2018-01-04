Most Wanted: Michael Faulk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Michael Faulk is wanted by Metro police for home improvement fraud.

Detectives said on July 31, 2017, the victim paid the 37-year-old money to perform repairs in his home which were allegedly never completed.

There is one active warrant for Faulk, but investigators have said there are likely other victims out there who should file a police report.

If you have any information on Faulk, or any of the other wanted suspects in our “Most Wanted” marathon, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or local authorities.

