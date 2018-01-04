Most Wanted: Marybeth Wharton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Marybeth Wharton is wanted by Metro police on charges of theft and failure to appear.

Detectives said the 28-year-old was working as a house cleaner when she stole jewelry, electronics, cash,and other items valued at more than $10,000.

If you have any information on Wharton, or any of the other wanted suspects in our “Most Wanted” marathon, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or local authorities.

