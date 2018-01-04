Most Wanted: Jonathan and Jose Echevarria-Fuentes

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jonathan Omar Echevarria-Fuentes and Jose Domingo Echevarria-Fuentes are wanted by La Vergne police in connection with a recent home invasion.

It happened on Tom Hailey Road on Thanksgiving Day.

Investigators said three men posing as cops kicked in the home’s front door while wearing masks and police vests, before leading police on a high-speed chase into Davidson County that ended in a crash.

At least one other unnamed suspect is wanted in the case.

If you have any information on Jonathan and Jose Echevarria-Fuentes, or any of the other wanted suspects in our “Most Wanted” marathon, call La Vergne police at 615-287-8667 or 615-793-7744 or local authorities.

