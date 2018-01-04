Most Wanted: Jason Patterson

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Jason Patterson, 46, is wanted by Hopkinsville police in the July 2013 murder of a 53-year-old woman.

Faye Springfield Wadlington was found at her apartment on Bassett Avenue.

Patterson’s last known address was approximately 200 miles from the murder scene in Lancaster, Kentucky.

If you have any information on Patterson, or any of the other wanted suspects in our “Most Wanted” marathon, call Crime Stoppers at 270-887-8477 or local authorities.

Click here to view all of the suspects featured in the “Most Wanted” marathon.