Most Wanted: Desmond Amos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Desmond Amos, 20, is wanted by Metro police on two counts of aggravated robbery.

On Nov. 18, 2017, detectives said Amos used the “LetGo” app to lure two victims to a location under the pretense of selling a vehicle. He then allegedly pistol-whipped one of them, and robbed them both.

If you have any information on Amos, or any of the other wanted suspects in our “Most Wanted” marathon, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or local authorities.

