Most Wanted: Charles Howell Jr.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Charles E. Howell Jr., 30, is wanted by Metro police on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Detectives said Howell was a “disgruntled employee” who robbed the Subway restaurant on Lebanon Pike in Hermitage on Oct. 18, 2017 while armed with a gun.

If you have any information on Howell, or any of the other wanted suspects in our “Most Wanted” marathon, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or local authorities.

