Most Wanted: Anthony Waters, Catarino Garcia, Katie Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Our CrimeTracker: Most Wanted Marathon continues with three more fugitives sought by the Metro-Nashville Police Department.

Anthony Marquiz Waters, 32, is wanted by Metro police on charges including two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, order of protection violation, and failure to appear. On July 11, 2017, detectives said Waters found out his ex-girlfriend was pregnant and he punched her in the stomach. Then on Aug. 23, 2017, he is accused of placing a gun to his ex-girlfriend’s head and robbing her.

Catarino R. Garcia, 52, is wanted by Metro police on a charge of aggravated assault. On Oct. 16, 2017, investigators said Garcia strangled his ex-wife, causing her to nearly lose consciousness and leaving her with visible injuries to her neck.

Katie Hill, 53, is wanted by Metro police on charges of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a weapon. On Oct. 6, 2017, detectives said she attacked her boyfriend with a knife, then pistol-whipped him.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Click here to view all of the suspects featured in the “Most Wanted” marathon.