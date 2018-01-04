Mayors make friendly wager on Titans, Chiefs playoff game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the Titans prepare to take on the Chiefs Saturday, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and Kansas City’s mayor have made a friendly wager.

With both Nashville and Kansas City being known for their barbecue, the winning city’s mayor will receive a barbecue meal from the losing city mayor.

“I remember Kansas City barbecue well from growing up outside the city,” Mayor Barry said. “It gets a lot of national attention, which is well-deserved, and I look forward to eating some after the Titans beat the Chiefs on Saturday.”

Kansas City Mayor Sly James added, “Nothing goes better with the sweet taste of victory than some delicious barbeque. I’m only sorry that Mayor Barry won’t get to experience it. Go Chiefs!”

Saturday’s wildcard game is the first time the two teams have met in a playoff game since 1994.

“The playoffs are such a fun time of the year for our fans and for this city and we love having Mayor Barry backing us. This will help those in need while showing our civic pride,” said Amy Adams Strunk, controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans. “We hope there are many more of these bets to come this playoff season.”

Regardless of which team wins Saturday, both will make a $1,000 donation to a local homelessness charity.

The Titans (9-7) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Saturday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be aired on News 2 beginning at 3:35 p.m.

