Man who played piano in Harvey floodwaters receives new one

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — It’s an indelible image of Hurricane Harvey: a man sitting in a few feet of floodwater in his home, playing a piano.

That moment struck a chord with singer Vanessa Carlton, who made sure the man received a replacement piano last week.

Pastor Aric Harding is the man from the video that captured Carlton’s attention.

She contacted people at Yamaha, who called Harding and told him that they would give him a piano once he found a place to call home.

The new piano arrived Friday — and Harding immediately began to play the same song he played so many months ago on a very different piano.

Harding posted about receiving the new piano on Instagram.

It was a cool moment today when the piano rolled into the house and landed in its new home. This new piano sits almost in the exact location that our old piano sat. The sound of music will fill our home again. Our home is getting closer and closer everyday to being our new normal. Thank you guys for all your prayers!