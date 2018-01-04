Man accused in Dickson AK-47 shooting says ‘it was out of character’

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man says he regrets opening fire with an AK-47 last weekend at a Dickson apartment complex.

The shooting call went out at 5:30 a.m. at Building 9 of the Trails of Dickson apartments off Beasley Drive.

Video obtained by News 2 shows officers quickly getting behind a now-mangled Mercedes fleeing the scene. After a short chase, the car crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 40 at 90 mph.

“Then jumped out on foot, so our guys don’t know if he has a handgun on him or what he has on him,” said Det. Mike Phillips.

The man, now identified as Jason Wilkins, was quickly apprehended.

In body cam video, you can hear the 21-year-old whining in pain, thinking he has been shot in the face. In actuality, he is feeling the effects of the 90 mph crash and his airbag deploying.

Dickson police say they searched the Mercedes and found a loaded AK-47 as well as a 9mm handgun. A search at the apartment complex turned up at least four AK-47 shell casings.

From jail, Wilkins spoke with News 2 about what happened. He doesn’t’ deny the shooting; he says he was mad at another man.

“So you definitely fired that AK once, twice, maybe three times?” Reporter Andy Cordan asks.

“Oh yeah. Hell yeah. I would’ve let it out more than that,” Wilkins replied.

“Do you regret any of that?” Cordan asks.

“Yes. I hate I even did that. I don’t know why. It was out of character. I should have thought things different and gone back home,” the 21-year-old replied.

Seven hours after the shooting. The man Wilkins allegedly shot showed up at a Nashville hospital with a bullet wound to his hand and leg. His injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police say the ATF is joining their investigation into the shooting. Authorities are also investigating if Wilkins is involved in other unsolved crimes in Dickson.