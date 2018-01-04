Madison megachurch wants to build baseball fields on property, needs zoning change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Madison megachurch wants to build little league fields on its property, which is concerning some neighbors.

Cornerstone Church on Old Hickory Blvd. needs the property to be rezoned to build the athletic area. It has already sent a request to the planning commission.

The property was already rezoned once for a retirement community but that idea, and the funding, never came to fruition.

At a meeting at Madison Fifty-Forward Thursday night, some neighbors voiced their concerns about traffic, runoff and trees that would be cut down.

“I’m not in the business of saving trees,” said Pastor Maury Davis. “I’m in the business of saving souls. The purpose of building anything at our church is cause people come into the community of faith, experience the family of God, come to the church, hear about Christ and have a life-changing experience.”

“The current, existing zoning plan would have buildings and concrete,” said Councilwoman Nancy VanReece. “And this actually protects some forestry and has less environmental impact so I’m pleased.”

Councilwoman VanReece said she expects the planning commission to approve the zoning change though there is little control she or anyone else has over the church property as it is protected by both state and federal regulations.

The project won’t likely start for another three years.