Macon County couple busted with nearly 8 pounds of Marijuana

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Macon County detectives busted a couple with nearly 8 pounds of weed Thursday after a four month investigation.

According to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Bonny and Timothy Likens were caught with nearly 8 pounds of pot, four rifles, two pistols, and motorcycles and golf carts.

Bonny Likens was arrested but Timothy is still on the run, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s office issued two search warrants for a storage shed and a house used by the couple on Green Valley Road in Macon County, according to a release

Both face charges of possession of drugs for resale and Timothy Likens faces charges of felony weapons possession.