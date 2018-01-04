Lucinda Moss, Prescott South Middle School, January 4, 2018

Caring, devoted and fun!

That’s what parents and peers say about Lucinda Moss, a fifth grade math teacher at Prescott South Middle School in Cookeville, Putnam County.

Parents appreciate how she tutors students who struggle with math concepts until they master the material.

Her dedication is admired!

So we honor Lucinda Moss as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

