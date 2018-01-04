Lawyer, public servant Lewis Randolph Donelson dies at 100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Lewis Randolph Donelson III, who helped shape the modern Republican Party in Tennessee and co-founded Memphis law firm Baker Donelson, has died.

A statement from the firm says Donelson died Thursday. He was 100 years old.

The Memphis native started his law career in 1941 and later founded Baker Donelson, which has more than 750 attorneys and public policy advisers in 10 states and Washington DC.

The Commercial Appeal reports he helped revive the GOP in Tennessee in the 1950s, was elected as a charter member of the Memphis City Council in 1967 and served under former Tennessee Gov. Lamar Alexander as commissioner of finance and chief operating officer from 1979 to 1981.

In a statement, Alexander, calls Donelson “one of Tennessee’s most accomplished lawyers and finest public servants.”

Sen. Alexander’s statement:

During his 100 years, Lewie Donelson was one of Tennessee’s most accomplished lawyers and finest public servants. He was my first appointee when I was elected governor because I knew that if someone of Lewie’s stature agreed to be the chief operating officer of state government that would attract other talented cabinet members. No other family’s thread runs more proudly through Tennessee’s history than Lewie’s — from his ancestor John Donelson’s river trip to Nashville in 1779 to Andrew Jackson’s marriage to John’s daughter, Rachel, to Jackson’s founding of Memphis and then to Lewie’s life of distinguished public service. I had been sworn in three days early on January 17, 1979, to prevent the incumbent governor from issuing pardons to prisoners whom the FBI believed had paid cash for their release. Lewie offered the prayer at that surprise inauguration. One of my first acts was to direct him to take charge of and secure the state Capitol. Someone said, ‘Lewie has been waiting his whole life for someone to ask him to do that.’ Eight years ago, when he was 92, Lewie shot a hole-in-one in golf. Six years ago, he was still shooting his age in golf. He told me then that his doctor could find nothing physically wrong with him and that he took no medicine. He had his own opinions. About the only thing I was ever able to tell Lewie was to stop driving his car to the Capitol while reading a newspaper, and he only stopped that after he ran into the back of another car. Lewie’s negotiating style became well known around the state Capitol. He would knock you to the floor with his first offer. By the time you had gotten halfway back up you would have agreed with him and considered that a success. Lewie and his late wife Jan were close friends. Honey and I send our sympathy to members of the Donelson family.

Sen. Bob Corker

Lewis Donelson was an outstanding public servant, and I am sad to learn of his passing,” said Corker. “Both as commissioner of finance for our state and as an attorney, Lewie was someone all of us who serve the people of Tennessee looked to for guidance and wisdom. Throughout his long life, he continually advocated for things that made our state and country stronger, and he leaves behind a great legacy.