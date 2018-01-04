German man continues search for long-lost brother in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A brother’s bond becomes an international search. For years a German man has sought an older brother he didn’t know existed, and now his mission is focused on Music city.

The allure of Nashville is international, with the good times of Broadway beckoning country music fans from all around.

Günter Wiegering though, has never visited.

“I’ve never been to Nashville,” he told News 2 via Facetime. “I like country music, Garth Brooks is my absolute favorite.”

Günter spoke to News 2, from a town in the Bavarian Alps.

He and his younger brother grew up in foster care before they were adopted to the same family.

A few years back though, Gunter would find that they weren’t alone.

“Years ago, I went for the first time to Allgäu, which was where I was born, and there I met my father’s girlfriend. She told me that I have a brother,” explained Wiegering. “Told me that he immigrated, but nobody knew where – My brother’s name is Jürgen Goebel.”

Early research proved that Jürgen immigrated to South Africa years ago.

From there though, the trail goes cold. Günter does however have a subtle hint that leads him halfway across the globe.

“A friend of mine in Allgäu found out, from a friend of his, that [Jürgen]’s dream was always to go to Nashville. He was a great country music fan.”

The story of Günter’s search has been spread across Europe.

With a post in an East Nashville Facebook page, and a Facetime chat with News 2, he hopes that Nashville could hold the key, and that the final verse of his search takes place in Music City.

“I just started a couple days ago with my efforts in Nashville, and there’s so many helpful people there,” added Wiegering. “I’m looking for my brother, please help me.”

Anyone with possible information, can contact News 2’s Adam Snider through Twitter or Facebook.