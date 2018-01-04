Eddie George says he’s thrilled to see Titans in playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When the Titans take the field Saturday one of their greatest supporters will be watching.

News 2 spoke with former Titans running back Eddie George, who helped take the team to the Super Bowl in 2000.

George said he is thrilled to see the Titans in the playoffs.

“[I’m] really excited about it. I think everybody’s pumped about it,” he said. “It’s going to be one of those days where we’re all hands on deck.”

MORE: It’s happening: Titans take on Chiefs in playoffs this Saturday on News 2

The Titans (9-7) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Saturday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be aired on News 2 beginning at 3:35 p.m.

Tune into our pre-game show from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Cory Curtis, Joe Leadingham, and Brent Remadna will be there to witness the playoffs hype and give us an on-the-ground look at game day.

Follow Cory on Twitter

Follow Joe on Twitter

Follow Brent on Twitter