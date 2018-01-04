3 children have died from the flu in Tennessee, say health officials

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The state’s Department of Health said three children have died of the flu across the state.

Two of the deaths were in the Eastern part of the state and the other in Middle Tennessee.

News 2 has been reaching out to local hospitals regarding their latest numbers on the flu. Saint Thomas Midtown says it has seen twice as many patients testing positive for flu since this time last year, and across the county as a whole, health officials say we are seeing an increase in the number of people coming to ER with flu-like illnesses.

Early December, doctors warned the deadly H3N2 strain came early, saying children and people age 65 or older are especially susceptible.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, influenza activity has increased significantly across the nation in recent weeks. In the past, H3N2 virus-predominant seasons have been associated with more hospitalizations and deaths in people aged 65 years and older and young children compared to other age groups. In addition, influenza vaccine effectiveness in general has been lower against H3N2 viruses than against the H1N1 strain.

But nevertheless, doctors still say to get the flu vaccine if you haven’t already–and it’s not only for your own health, but also for the safety of others.

“Nobody wants to be the dreaded spreader, so we should all get vaccinated to protect ourselves and to make our surroundings as flu free as possible,” says infectious disease specialist Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“It works more effectively in younger people than in older people, but none the less, even if it’s only partially effective, it’s important because even if you get the flu despite getting the vaccine your illness is much more likely to be milder, you are less likely to get the complications,” the doctor added.