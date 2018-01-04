DeMarco Murray ruled out against Chiefs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There was a slim chance that Titans running back DeMarco Murray would play against the Chiefs this weekend, but as of Thursday, that chance is none.

Head Coach Mike Mularkey officially ruled Murray out after practice after Murray had missed the entire week.

The head coach was holding out hope that his veteran running back could return this weekend but now will rely on Derrick Henry for the 2nd straight week.

Other than Murray, the Titans only other injury was to guard Quinton Spain who is questionable with a lower back injury.