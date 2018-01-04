CrimeTracker: Most Wanted suspects for Jan. 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to track the most wanted suspects from across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
Charles E. Howell Jr., 30, is wanted by Metro police on a charge of aggravated robbery. Detectives said Howell was a “disgruntled employee” who robbed the Subway restaurant on Lebanon Pike in Hermitage on Oct. 18, 2017 while armed with a gun.
Oscar Lugos, 43, is wanted by La Vergne police for crimes against a child. His driver’s license shows he also uses the name Steven Pagan and is last known to have lived within La Vergne city limits.
Desmond Amos, 20, is wanted by Metro police on two counts of aggravated robbery. On Nov. 18, 2017, detectives said Amos used the “LetGo” app to lure two victims to a location under the pretense of selling a vehicle, then pistol-whipped one of them, and robbed them both.
Jason Patterson, 46, is wanted by Hopkinsville police in the July 2013 murder of 53-year-old Faye Springfield Wadlington at her apartment on Bassett Avenue. Patterson’s last known address was approximately 200 miles from the murder scene in Lancaster, Kentucky.
If you have any information on these wanted suspects, check the list below for phone numbers to call Crime Stoppers or local authorities. In some cases, a reward is being offered.
