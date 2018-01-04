CrimeTracker: Most Wanted suspects for Jan. 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to track the most wanted suspects from across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Beginning at 4 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4 we will be highlighting these suspects throughout the day in each of our newscasts. You can watch News 2 on air or at wkrn.com/live.

If you recognize anyone, be sure to check a list of phone numbers at the bottom of this story.

Charles E. Howell Jr., 30, is wanted by Metro police on a charge of aggravated robbery. Detectives said Howell was a “disgruntled employee” who robbed the Subway restaurant on Lebanon Pike in Hermitage on Oct. 18, 2017 while armed with a gun.

Oscar Lugos, 43, is wanted by La Vergne police for crimes against a child. His driver’s license shows he also uses the name Steven Pagan and is last known to have lived within La Vergne city limits.

Desmond Amos, 20, is wanted by Metro police on two counts of aggravated robbery. On Nov. 18, 2017, detectives said Amos used the “LetGo” app to lure two victims to a location under the pretense of selling a vehicle, then pistol-whipped one of them, and robbed them both.

Jason Patterson, 46, is wanted by Hopkinsville police in the July 2013 murder of 53-year-old Faye Springfield Wadlington at her apartment on Bassett Avenue. Patterson’s last known address was approximately 200 miles from the murder scene in Lancaster, Kentucky.

If you have any information on these wanted suspects, check the list below for phone numbers to call Crime Stoppers or local authorities. In some cases, a reward is being offered.

Davidson County

Crime Stoppers: 615-742-7463

Metro police: 615-862-8600

Domestic Violence Division: 615-880-3000

Williamson County

Crime Stoppers: 615-794-4000

Brentwood police: 615-371-0160

Franklin police: 615-794-2513

Rutherford County

Murfreesboro Crime Stoppers: 615-893-7867

Murfreesboro police: 615-893-1311

La Vergne police: 615-287-8667 or 615-793-7744

Sheriff’s Office: 615-898-7770

Smyrna Police Department: 615-459-6644

Sumner County

Hendersonville Crime Stoppers: 615-573-5400

Hendersonville Police Department: 615-822-1111

Dickson County

Sheriff’s Office: 615-740-4862

Dickson police: 615-441-9555

Maury County

Sheriff’s Department: 931-380-5733

Crime Stoppers: 931-381-4900

Humphreys County

Sheriff’s Office: 931-296-2301

McEwen Police Department: 931-582-6922

Kentucky

Hopkinsville-Christian County Crime Stoppers: 270-887-8477

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation: 1-800-TBI-FIND