Chiefs fan to Titans fans: We’re loud but friendly

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRN) – On Saturday, the Titans take on the Chiefs in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s known to be one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL.

The atmosphere for the playoff game should be even more exciting, according to a Chiefs fan we spoke to.

“To the Titans fans who will be tailgating, expect us to ask if you want to throw ball. Got a lot of fun games out there. People are just really friendly. Don’t be surprised if they offer you some food,” said Michelle George.

“I think it will just be a good time. There’s gonna be a lot of noise, but we are friendly fans. We are going to welcome them in the stadium. We might razz them a little bit, but it’s a fun time and just a good time all around,” she continued.

If you can't make the trip to Kansas City for the game, don't worry. It will be aired live on News 2 starting at 3:35 p.m. after our pregame special.