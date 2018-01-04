Celebration of life on Thursday for sheriff’s officer who died after crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A “Celebration of Life” service is being held Thursday for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Officer who died after a tragic crash this week.

The service for Officer Joseph Gilmore begins at 1 p.m. at Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church.

The 26-year-old died Tuesday morning after suffering critical injuries in a crash the day before. Sheriff Daron Hall told News 2 he fell asleep at the wheel before crashing into the back of a semi.

“We are all still coming to terms with the death of Officer Gilmore,” Hall said. “It’s important for us to stop and celebrate his life and what an outstanding young man he was to so many family, friends, and colleagues.”

Gilmore, who had worked for the department for less than a year, is greatly missed by his coworkers.

“Officer Gilmore was as big as life with his smile, laughter, and his contagious personality. I did not know anyone who didn’t like him. He was polite, professional, and loved,” DCSO Sergeant Lionel Farley.

“It is not the same today without Officer Gilmore. The whole building is quiet and in mourning. He was loved and will be missed,” DCSO Corporal Ashlee Ramsey.

“Officer Gilmore was always smiling! He was very soft-spoken, kind, and always professional,” DCSO Property Supervisor Wendy Dillon.

“Great guy, I will miss you. I saw in Joseph Gilmore a father to his brother, a role model, son, a person always seeking advice, and a friend who always had a joke to tell,” DCSO Lieutenant Thomas Walker.

Thursday’s service will also be streaming on Facebook Live on the church’s page.