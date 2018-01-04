‘Because it’s cold?’: Councilman questions Metro Schools delayed start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville councilman wasn’t quiet about his opinion on the decision to delay Metro Schools by two hours on Thursday.

Metro Schools started classes again Wednesday after their winter break and waited until 8:30 p.m. that night to announce the two-hour delay on Thursday.

Freddie O’Connell, councilman for District 19—which covers neighborhoods through North Nashville, downtown, and Midtown– took to Twitter to voice his thoughts.

“Because it’s cold? We’ve all known the forecast for days. You guys really need to get better at this,” he wrote.

He later added, “Show of hands of [Metro Schools] parents who can just push a button and have a backup plan that just works when the delayed start announcement comes in at 8:40pm the night before.”

The wind chill early Thursday morning reached 0 degrees and -6 degrees in some areas, but it appears Metro Schools wasn’t clear on the exact reason why it chose to delay school.

One parent responded to O’Connell’s tweets, asking how the reasoning wasn’t mentioned in the school’s alerts to parents.

O’Connell responded, “That was really something. Didn’t go unnoticed in our house, either.”

News 2 has reached out to Metro Schools but has yet to receive a response.

Over 30 school districts across the region cancelled classes altogether this week, while others, like Nashville, chose to open late. Some closed due to widespread illness, others due to the frigid temperatures, and several for both reasons.