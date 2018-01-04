Ava, William popular names for Tennessee newborns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Department of Health released the most popular names among Tennessee babies born in 2017.

Ava and William won the top spots. This was the 11th straight year the name William has been No. 1 for boys.

Ava took the No. 1 spot from the name Emma. All of the names in the top 10 are the same from 2016, however, their rankings are different.

Top names for girls

Ava Olivia Emma Amelia Harper Isabella Elizabeth Charlotte Ella Abigail

Top names for boys

William Elijah James Noah Liam John Mason Jackson Samuel Grayson