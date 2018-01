NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person died Thursday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 65.

It happened in northbound lanes between Lynnville and Sam Davis highways near mile marker 26.

I-65 North is currently closed. Traffic is backed up for miles.

The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released. Further details weren’t known.

