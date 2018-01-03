Titans have one more practice before heading to Kansas City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans have just one more practice here in Nashville before heading to Kansas City for their first playoff game in 9 years.

While they finished the season at 9-7, their record might actually help them in their game against the Chiefs.

In 16 games, 10 of them were decided by 6 points or less.

The Titans were able to win more than half those games that went down to the wire, and while at the time it may not have been pretty, it’s good experience with a lot of NFL playoff games coming down to the final few minutes.

News 2 will have team coverage ahead of Saturday’s game with crews both here in Music City and Kansas City. Kickoff is at 3:35 p.m.—right here on News 2.