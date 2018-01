NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – No one was injured after a fire burned through one of two units in a South Nashville neighborhood.

It happened at a duplex on Tara Ann Court just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters told News 2 the fire started on the bottom floor and worked its way upstairs.

No one was home at the time. Residents inside the connecting unit noticed smoke and were able to escape unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.