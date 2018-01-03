Quadrantids meteor shower peaks Wednesday… Will we be able to see it?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you see a few flashes across the sky Wednesday night, your eyes are not fooling you. The first meteor shower of the year peaks tonight.

Discovered from a comet in 2003, known as 2003 EH1, the Earth will pass through the debris left behind.

One comet’s debris is our spectacular treasure. Forty meteors per hour during the peak of the Quadrantids meteor shower will fly across the sky late tonight. However, there are two factors that could obscure our view. First, the moon will be nearly full and quite bright and a few clouds might also take away from the show.

Nonetheless, if you are lucky enough to see this wonderful celestial treat email us a picture to, pix@wkrn.com.

