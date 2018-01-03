Predators lose Filip Forsberg 4-6 weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators will play the month of January without leading scorer Filip Forsberg.

Forsberg is on injured reserve with an upper body injury, and the team announced Wednesday he will be out for 4 to 6 weeks.

He was injured last week in Minnesota and has missed two games since then, both Predator losses.

Forsberg has 15 goals and 34 points in 37 games this season. He leads the Predators in goals and his 19 assists rank second on the team, behind P.K. Subban’s 20.