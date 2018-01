ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police said two people were taken to the hospital after an incident in an Antioch home.

Police said it was a possible stabbing, but they are waiting to find out more information.

Multiple people were questioned inside the Towneship Road home where the incident took place.

No suspect has been identified as police continue to investigate.

Police said the victims’ injuries are non-life. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.