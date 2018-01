NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Someone was hit and killed by a driver in a busy East Nashville intersection.

The tragic crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at East Trinity Lane and Dickerson Pike.

Metro police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead once authorities arrived. The victim’s identity remains unknown.

Capt. Natalie Lokey told News 2 the driver stayed at the scene. No further details have been released.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.