Nashville activist hopeful 2018 will be better for youth violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In Nashville, youth violence was well documented in 2017. There were more than 20 homicide victims under 19 years old.

Earl Jordan, the founder of Partners in the Struggle, is determined to reverse the trend in 2018.

Partners in the Struggle supports murdered victims’ families, and it’s a group determined to ending youth violence.

He’s hopeful 2018 will be better, and he talked about what’s needed to make that happen.

Jordan said he doesn’t think these young people are aware of what our city has just been through, but that’s the problem.

“And that’s our job to make sure they know these guns they’re putting in their hands are very, very deadly and they have taken so many lives,” he told News 2.

Jordan says he stays “fired up” and it’s not difficult to stay motivated amid the heartache and violence.

“When you see perpetrators, killers being 16 years old, the victims being 14 years old and 16 years old, we all have to look in the mirror and say, ‘What can we do to help our kids?’”

Jordan also recognized there are a lot of grass roots organizations doing incredible work, but to see real change, that effort needs to rise to yet another level.