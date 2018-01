LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Most Wanted suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, thanks to a News 2 report.

We first told you about Steven Pagan, aka Oscar Lugos, earlier in the morning, ahead of Thursday’s CrimeTracker: Most Wanted Marathon.

Pagan was wanted for 3 counts of crimes against a child. A viewer saw our report and contacted the La Vergne Police Department.

The 43-year-old was arrested and remains booked at the Rutherford County jail under $250,000 bond.