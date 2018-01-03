Man accused of killing West Nashville store clerk pleads not guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of killing a West Nashville store clerk last May pleaded not guilty in the case Wednesday morning.

Daniel Clark went before a judge around 9 a.m. He’s charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of John Daniel Stevens.

Stevens was working at the Exxon station on Charlotte Pike when he was shot around 9:30 p.m. on May 2.

Authorities said Clark and 15-year-old Trinity Quinn entered the store and the teen appeared to shop before Clark pulled out a weapon and pointed it at Stevens’ hear.

According to an arrest affidavit, Stevens tried to grab the gun before Clark took a few steps back and fired multiple times.

Police later called the 58-year-old’s death a “brutal homicide.”

At the time of his arrest, Clark was on the run from East Tennessee and was the subject of an AMBER Alert involving Quinn.

She is also charged in the case.

