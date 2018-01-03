Fayetteville gym opens doors to help parents, kids as schools close

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – In Lincoln County, the school closings were blamed on a number of factors, including the frigid temperatures, the re-starting of school buses after a cold few weeks off, and expected absenteeism due to illness.

It means kids get an extended holiday break… that parents weren’t planning for.

With every flip and basket toss, there’s on squad preparing for a competition, working out the kinks after such a long winter break.

“You know, they’re ready to kind of get back into things,” said Tiffany Endsley.

Endsley owns the Cheer Magic Allstars gym in Fayetteville. This time of year, she teaches after school classes, from tumbling for toddlers all the way up to competitive cheer for teenagers.

But with school cancelled this week, it was clear plenty of kids would need a place to go during the day.

Cheer Magic is now hosting an Olympics Challenged this Friday to give them something active to do.

“To get them out of the house. Everybody is probably a little homesick, and ready to do something fun, do something active. And with schools closed, we just thought this would be a blast,” Endsley told News 2.

The class is for kinds of all ages with no experience necessary.

“Our Friday is for everybody and anybody, members or non-members. We invite everybody. We’re going to do a lot of games. They don’t have to know how to do any of this. It’ll just be Olympic, fun, obstacle-type games,” she said.

“When they don’t expect to have these days off, when it’s not scheduled, then what do they do? It’s a challenge. So it’s good to have Tiffany and the gym bring up the Olympics and wing it, so that if people wanted somewhere to go, they have somewhere to go,” said Lisa Limbaugh.

“Like I said, I have a 15-year-old and a five-year-old. And over the holiday break, the 15-year-old I feel like she’s been too lazy. The five-year-old hasn’t been lazy enough. She’s been running around the house. So being able to get them out to do something works well for both of them,” said Patrick Ary.