Broken water mains causing black ice, hazards for drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least two cars crashed Wednesday night likely due to the frozen contents of ruptured water mains.

Metro Water Services says it continues to be flooded with phone calls from people who have no water due to frozen pipes or water main breaks.

In some areas, the water is overflowing onto the streets and freezing, causing dangerous conditions for drivers.

On Foster Avenue in South Nashville, a truck hit a pole after the driver hit black ice.

On Brick Church Pike, a truck hit black ice and flipped into a ditch. According to police the driver is in critical but non-life threatening condition.

Police asked for a salt truck to help clear the ice that had formed from a burst pipe. Metro Water Services says it contacts Public Works for a salt truck where freezing water causes a driving hazard.

Council members received an email from Metro Water on Monday asking that they and their constituents be patient as water crews deal with an “extremely high” number of cases.

Metro Water has even hired contractors to speed up the repairs.

In an email, MWS said “Motorists should be cautioned of the possibility of icing conditions at/near the location of a water main break.”

You’re asked to report unexplained water on a road, which may potentially be a broken underground water main, be reported 615-862-4600.