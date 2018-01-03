2 still wanted after teenager clerk shot during Gallatin robbery

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager store clerk was shot during a robbery before Christmas, and Sumner County officers are still searching for two of three suspects.

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 20 when two masked men went inside Fann’s Market on Hartsville Pike.

Gunfire erupted suddenly, and a 19-year-old girl was hit multiple times.

“Originally she didn’t even see them come in. She had her back to the door,” said Sheriff Sonny Weatherford. “It is sad. She goes to work and gets shot and she is in the hospital awaiting surgery.”

News 2 obtained multiple videos from both police and sheriff dash cam and body cam that show the response to the call.

The video shows Sumner County Sgt. Justin Downs turning on the suspect vehicle and getting behind it at a stop light.

Moments later, the chase is on toward Gallatin with speeds approaching 80 mph. The car eventually leaves the road, travels across a field, and smashes into a building near Hull Circle.

Gallatin police officer saturated the area when Officer Trey Ausbrooks reportedly spots one of the suspects running away.

Dash cam shows the officer chasing the suspect down. The accused bandit slaps the front of the officer’s hood and then surrenders as more officers arrive in force.

Joshua Gutierrez, 19, of Gallatin, is charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

Two more suspects are believed to be at large.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this home invasion, they are asked to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-452-2616.