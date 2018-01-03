2 Gives Back – Second Harvest Food Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – – Each Wednesday we deliver lunch to men and women that help keep our communities safe and thriving. It’s a part of our 2 gives back program.

On Jan. 3, Paige Hill delivered lunch Second Harvest Food Bank in Nashville!

Paige spoke with Courtney Blaise about their current needs and how they’re providing for middle Tennessee.

Blaise said the holidays are very busy, and the need is still great now all the celebrating is over.

She also said the weather plays a role in food donations, too. With the frigid temperatures, we’ve been experiencing people are paying more for electricity and gas to keep their homes warm. That means there is less money to spend on food.

Blaise said nearly half of their employees are drivers that work with their partner agencies in the 46 counties they serve. Others will pick up food from grocery stores or food drives to bring back to their warehouse.

If you want to donate to Second Harvest, you can drop off food at their warehouse at 331 Great Circle Road in Nashville or you can donate money on their website. For just $1 you can feed a family of four.

You can watch the full interview with Courtney Blaise below or on the WKRN Facebook page.