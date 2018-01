WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A water main break on Stewart’s Ferry Pike in Wilson County caused a truck to lose control and crash into a ditch Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 3500 block of Stewart’s Ferry Pike near Mt. Juliet Road around 6 a.m.

Sheriff deputies told News 2 no one was injured, but the road was closed as a precaution.

The roadway will reopen once the water main is repaired and the ice is removed.