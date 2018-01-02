Warrant for Queen Elsa issued after freezing temps chill nation

SLIDELL, La. (WFLA) — Do you want to build a snowman? Queen Elsa sure does!

It seems the Ice Queen, from Disney’s hit film “Frozen,” has cast a chilling spell across the country to celebrate the New Year.

A police department in southeast Louisiana issued an arrest warrant for Queen Elsa after temperatures dipped dangerously low in many places, including here in Nashville.

The Slidell Police Department shared the wanted poster offering a massive $100 million as a reward for the “dead or alive” capture of Arendelle’s queen.

Police say she’s a “very dangerous girl” and warn those searching for her to approach with caution.

As you can tell by the frigid weather, Queen Elsa is armed with icicles and must be defeated with love wrapped in a warm hug.