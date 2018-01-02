Volunteers fall to Auburn 94-84

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Auburn upset 23rd ranked Tennessee 94-84 Tuesday night in Knoxville for the Tigers 11th win in a row.

Bryce Brown and Jared Harper each scored 18 points as the Tigers erased an early 14-point deficit.

It’s the second win for former Vols coach Bruce Pearl over his former team, but his first in Knoxville since taking over at Auburn in 2014.

Auburn withstood a career-high 25 points from Tennessee’s Lamonte Turner and 22 from Grant Williams. Jordan Bone had 18 and Admiral Schofield added 13 for Tennessee.

Tennessee (9-4, 0-2) has lost two straight games for the first time this season.