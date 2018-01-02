Vanderbilt beats Alabama 76-75

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Saben Lee scored 23 points and Vanderbilt picked up its first SEC victory with a 76-75 win over Alabama at Memorial Gym in Nashville.

The Commodores opened up a 10-point halftime lead at 43-33 behind red hot shooting from the perimeter.

The Dores knocked down eight 3-three point field goals in the half and finished with 10 in the game.

Vanderbilt led the game 74-65 on a lay up by Lee with only 1:41 remaining, but they managed only 2 points the rest of the way, giving Bama life, and eventually a half-court heave at the buzzer that bounced harmlessly off of the backboard that would have won the game.

Collin Sexton led Alabama with 24 points. Vanderbilt improves to 6-8, 1-1 in the SEC.